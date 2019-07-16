How to Send Fax from Gmail

Faxing is an instant, easy, and convenient methods of communication. You can use this service to send files, documents, and messages in a few minutes. This article is going to guide you on how to send online faxes using your Gmail account. One can also use fax subscription service to send faxes through Gmail. You can read this guide to learn the best ways of sending faxes online.

Requirements for Sending Faxes from Gmail

Individuals who want to send faxes online are required to sign up for online services that support faxing by email. It becomes easier to compose and send faxes after signing up for this service. It is possible to send a few faxes online for free. However, it is worth to note that some service providers require the sender to subscribe to send multiple faxes online.

This means that you will be required to purchase tokens or credits to send faxes from your Gmail account, but these requirements vary from one provider to the other one. In addition to this, you should ensure that you are using a Gmail address that has the same address as the email address on the file with the fax provider. Otherwise, your fax transmission will be rejected. It is, therefore, essential to look for the best service provider.

Steps Followed

Create or compose a message in Gmail. You can do this within the browser-based interface or app by clicking the compose button.

Enter the fax Number of Your recipient

At this stage, the sender should include the area code and the domain of his/her fax provider. Ensure that domain value coincides with that of your fax service provider by verifying its exact syntax.

Incorporate the Contents of Your fax

All the contents that you want to attach within your file should be incorporated at this stage. Some of the multiple formats that one can use include TXT, PDF, JPG, DOC, among others. Nearly all the fax service providers allow numerous attachments. The sender’s contents are attached by clicking on the available Attach files button. Those using Gmail apps should click on the paper clip icons located on the right-hand corners of their screens.

Insert the Cover Letter

Just like with the conventional fax message, one is free to insert a cover letter when sending faxes online. To do this, you should type the content of your cover letter in your message’s body, like the way you while sending the standard emails.

Send Your Fax

Once you are satisfied with your attachments, and cover letter, you can proceed to click the send button. The speed at which the fax is sent depends on the efficiency of the fax service provider.