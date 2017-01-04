The uniqueness of craft beer

Beer is one beverage that has been around for centuries. It is consumed widely in many countries on a daily basis. There are so many types of, beers that are available today you will find larger, pilsners, light beers, dark beers but one particular type which are microbrews are growing in demand. You can even buy Craft Beer online if you cannot find it in your area.

What is craft beer?

Craft beer or microbrews refer to beer that is brewed in small and mostly independently owned breweries. Unlike the large corporate breweries that manufacture the blends in a massive scale these small ones are known for their emphasis on flavor, quality and method of brewing. There are many of these breweries that only make the beer for sale on their premises. So there will be a bar at the brewery, which would be a beer lovers dream.

History

The trend of microbreweries began around the 70’s in the UK. However, there were similar operations in many European countries hundreds of years before that. As the concept grew and many breweries started to expand, people became more interested in this idea. In fact, a brewery that makes and sells beer on its premises is known as a brewpub.

The difference

Unlike the big popular and cheap beer brands, craft beer costs more. However, due to the taste, people have actually started to prefer drinking them as opposed to the mainstream ones. In New Zealand, beer sales dropped a few years ago, and the reason was that people were willing to pay more for the premium craft beers.

These beverages, have unique tastes and they are not similar to the ones you can get easily. You will nor see many craft beers in cans although the trend is changing a bit. Glass bottles are said to make the beer taste right whereas the can may cause a metallic taste. The techniques and the ingredients used by each microbrewery to produce this beer are unique. Each microbrewery beer will taste different, and they have more depth and flavor.

In fact, most large beer companies started investing and even buying out such breweries because they have seen a growing demand for such beers.

How to buy craft beer

You will not find craft beer in every store. However, if you want to try the unique tastes, you can buy them online and have them delivered to your door. Try a unique brew and you will not regret it.