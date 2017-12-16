Building a Profitable Online Business using Shopify

Have you heard about Shopify, the eCommerce platform that is transforming the lives of online entrepreneurs? If you haven’t, you have come to the right place. This is an online chance for you to start and run a store without having to go through too many difficulties. Instead of having to worry about many things that startups often fear, you will find everything set up for you. You only need to leverage the tools that have already been put in place, and your store will be up and running in no time. Some of the best performing online stores run on this platform and therefore, there is no doubt that you too can benefit from it. According to http://www.beryl-project.org/how-to-build-a-7-figure-online-business-using-shopify, there is no technical knowledge needed for you to understand how to operate the system. As long as you can follow some simple instructions, you will be good to go.



Low entry costs

One of the reasons why it is easy to start an online store on Shopify is the entry fee. If you look at the work that they did for you and compare it with what you pay, you can agree that it is lowly priced. With just $2000 per month, you can start your store and watch as it grows into the biggest investment that you have ever made. After that, the prices will rise based on how many sales you make. Usually, it is calculated as a percentage of the additional sale and therefore, you should not join expecting to pay exactly what others are paying.

A fully hosted platform

You are going to lime Shopify because when you join, your store will be fully hosted. This means that you only have to focus on customizing it into what you want it to be and promoting your products. It is a sharp contrast from other platforms that will require you to pay for your hosting. In such a situation, you will have to part with additional money that you would have used to better your store. In this ca, when you do not have money for hosting, it means that your store will not be active.



It is easy to manage

Shopify offers you one of the easiest ways to manage your store. Whether you are thinking about uploading new products, reorganizing the store, managing orders, or doing anything else, it will be much easier than you imagine. It is because most of the functions are automated. Your store runs in an autopilot mode and therefore, all that you should do is to monitor it. These tools make it easy for you to track your operations so that you can evaluate the performance of the store, and determine the areas that need improvement.

To sum it up, very few online stores can be as effective as those that are hosted on Shopify. As an entrepreneur, this is an opportunity to grow your customer base because everything has been made quite simple for you. You, however, should know how to identify the right products as well as customers.

