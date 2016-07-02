4 Top reasons ShowBox is unbeatable

If you are looking forward to watching a blockbuster movie that everybody has been waiting for, going to a movie house is not the only way, nor waiting for it to be shown on TV. Neither is buying a DVD once it is available. The greatest and most convenient way is for you to take advantage of ShowBox, which is regarded as the most excellent movie app ever. You may wonder what separates ShowBox from the rest of the movie applications. Well, there is a lot of good reasons. The thing is, ShowBox is certainly the best and no other app can beat it.

The unbeatable movie app

Yes, ShowBox is an unbeatable movie app. Although there is an enormous number of applications that are claiming to be the best, they still can’t outsmart ShowBox. Do you want to know why? Check the following reasons.

1. ShowBox is completely free to use

Many viewers prefer ShowBox because it is completely free to use. There are no charges at all. And with this alone, you can already save a lot of money. Who wouldn’t want to keep their cash? Instead of going to a movie theatre or buying a DVD, you can just download ShowBox and keep your money in your pocket. Some movie apps would require you to make some sort of a payment before you can watch. There are even some which are deceiving because they are being advertised as free, but at the end of the day, you will be surprised to see that you were actually charged with something.

2. ShowBox has a huge directory of movies and TV shows

For a movie lover, one of the things that they are looking at is the movies that they can watch using a certain movie app. This is one thing that you can be sure about ShowBox; you can watch all types of movies depending on the genre of your choice. When it comes to the categories, you a have a lot to choose from!

3. ShowBox is easy to download

Some movie apps is quite hard to download and install. Some would take forever. But with ShowBox, it should only take you a couple of minutes. After that, you can already begin searching for movies and TV series.

4. ShowBox is filled with great features

The ShowBox app is also filled with great features that you can utilize as you look for the movies and shows that you want to enjoy watching. You will also be able to keep a record of all your downloads as well as your favorites.